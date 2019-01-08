SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (SRGHY) & J C Penney (JCP) Head-To-Head Review

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) and J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S and J C Penney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 J C Penney 5 8 0 0 1.62

J C Penney has a consensus target price of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 109.37%. Given J C Penney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J C Penney is more favorable than SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S.

Profitability

This table compares SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S and J C Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S N/A N/A N/A J C Penney -0.62% -13.97% -2.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of J C Penney shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of J C Penney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S and J C Penney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J C Penney $12.51 billion 0.03 -$116.00 million $0.22 6.09

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J C Penney.

Summary

J C Penney beats SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and cosmetics, liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 639 Shoprite supermarkets; 221 Checkers supermarkets; 37 Checkers Hyper supermarkets; 400 Usave supermarkets; 430 OK Furniture outlets; 54 House & Home outlets; 440 liquor shops, including 260 under the Shoprite LiquorShop and 180 under the Checkers LiquorShop brand names; and 418 franchise stores under the OK Foods, OK MiniMark, OK Express, Megasave, OK Liquor, and Sentra brand names. It also operates 163 MediRite pharmacies within stores; and 53 Hungry Lion outlets. In addition, the company distributes various pharmaceutical products and surgical equipment to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, dispensing doctors, and veterinary surgeons. Further, it operates under the OK Power Express brand name. Additionally, the company provides financial, ticketing, and car rental and accommodation services; and stadium management, capacity management, travel management, and access control solutions. It also supplies products to hospitality and catering industries. The company operates in 15 countries across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. Shoprite Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Brackenfell, South Africa.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 872 department stores in 49 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Synchrony. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

