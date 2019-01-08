Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Group (RTN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RTN. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC raised shares of Restaurant Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target (down previously from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 286.50 ($3.74).

RTN stock opened at GBX 151.90 ($1.98) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

In other Restaurant Group news, insider Debbie Howard Hewitt bought 13,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,942.14 ($26,057.94).

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

