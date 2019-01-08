Shotspotter (SSTI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

SSTI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shotspotter stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. 182,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,125. The firm has a market cap of $360.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.29. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $56,011.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

