Sientra Inc (SIEN) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Maxim Group upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th.

Get Sientra alerts:

In other Sientra news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,932,875.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,662 shares in the company, valued at $811,992.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

SIEN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $398.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.16. Sientra has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 132.84% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.