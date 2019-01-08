SIG (SHI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SHI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 144.30 ($1.89).

SIG stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Tuesday. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.25 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.90 ($2.42).

In other news, insider Nick Maddock bought 62,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £66,714.28 ($87,174.02). Also, insider Meinie Oldersma bought 332,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £349,007.40 ($456,039.98).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

