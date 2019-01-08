Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 7.41% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $204,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 355.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $158,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

