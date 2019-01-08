SJW Group (SJW) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,324,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,582 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of SJW Group worth $80,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SJW Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of SJW Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

SJW Group stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $124.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

