Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,370.00 (RBTC)

Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,370.00 worth of Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4,035.91 or 0.98697237 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex and Huobi. Over the last week, Smart Bitcoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.02170489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00168520 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00229155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024816 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024679 BTC.

Smart Bitcoin Profile

Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins. The Reddit community for Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling Smart Bitcoin

Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

