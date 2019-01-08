Sony Corp (SNE) Receives $69.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sony by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,780,000 after purchasing an additional 709,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sony by 639.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sony by 37.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,973,000 after purchasing an additional 392,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sony by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,261,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 13.5% during the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 141,181 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

