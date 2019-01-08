SoPay Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (SOP)

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One SoPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io and CoinEx. Over the last week, SoPay has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. SoPay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,663.00 worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SoPay

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. SoPay’s official website is sopay.org/en.

Buying and Selling SoPay

SoPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

