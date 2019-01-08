Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 237,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 295,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,725 shares of company stock valued at $549,244 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/sound-income-strategies-llc-decreases-position-in-blackrock-tcp-capital-corp-tcpc.html.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.