Sparks (SPK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62.00

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Sparks has a total market capitalization of $33,833.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparks has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sparks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000776 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002613 BTC.

About Sparks

SPK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 5,908,457 coins and its circulating supply is 5,080,738 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. Sparks’ official website is www.sparkscoin.io.

Sparks Coin Trading

Sparks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

