SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) Holdings Lifted by DeGreen Capital Management LLC

DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,757 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,260,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after acquiring an additional 384,917 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,579,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,957. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) Holdings Lifted by DeGreen Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-short-term-high-yield-bond-etf-sjnk-holdings-lifted-by-degreen-capital-management-llc.html.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.