SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Holdings Reduced by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.95. 1,056,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,705. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.2678 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-trust-mdy-holdings-reduced-by-private-asset-management-inc.html.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.