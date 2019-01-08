Spectral Medical (EDTXF) vs. Nevro (NVRO) Critical Analysis

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -136.70% -97.56% -85.21% Nevro -11.64% -17.89% -9.76%

Risk and Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spectral Medical and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 3 5 3 0 2.00

Nevro has a consensus target price of $60.70, suggesting a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Spectral Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.93 million 19.74 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Nevro $326.67 million 3.42 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -29.60

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Summary

Nevro beats Spectral Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as markets products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

