Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00001803 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $16,881.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.23 or 0.12164159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027546 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

