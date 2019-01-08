Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) vs. AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) Financial Survey

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spero Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 205.99%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $1.98 million 66.75 -$38.74 million ($17.82) -0.43 AgeX Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AgeX Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spero Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -1,402.91% -52.22% -47.84% AgeX Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats AgeX Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting. The company also develops SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases. In addition, the company develops Renelon, a first-generation tissue regeneration product designed to promote scarless tissue repair. Further, it markets genomic interpretation algorithms; and Cytiva, including pluripotent stem cell derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.(AMEX:AGE) operates independently of BioTime, Inc. as of November 28, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.