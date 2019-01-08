Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $54,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

