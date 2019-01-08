Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

