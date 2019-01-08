SpreadCoin (SPR) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $65,992.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000137 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,127,986 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.