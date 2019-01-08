Square (SQ) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Square from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.63.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.20, a P/E/G ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,312.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $8,281,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,620,097 shares of company stock worth $178,335,514. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Square by 649.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.