Stairway Partners LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Stairway Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 6.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,061,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,583,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,061,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,583,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,110,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,947. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.3109 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

