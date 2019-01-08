Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in Ford Motor (F)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $64,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,904.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

F stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-boosts-position-in-ford-motor-f.html.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.