State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,142,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $87,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $353,508,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,503,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $528,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,824.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,743,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $306,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,122,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $861,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,465 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.02.

VZ stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

