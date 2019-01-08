Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shares Gap Up to $31.87

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.85, but opened at $31.87. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 3826249 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at $170,021,069.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 64,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 342,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 120,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,350,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/steel-dynamics-stld-shares-gap-up-to-31-87.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a diversified carbon-steel steel producer and metals recycler in the U.S. It produces a wide array of steel – beams, bars, steel sheet, and more. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Others.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.