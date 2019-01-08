Stelco (STLC) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target dropped by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.50 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.46. 190,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,330. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$13.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

