Stingray Digitl (RAY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

