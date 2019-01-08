Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (ABBN, BNP, DUE, EZJ, F, FAN, FPM, G1A, HFG, HWDN)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 8th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 23.50 target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 495 ($6.47). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 6,050 ($79.05) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29). Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply