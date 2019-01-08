Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (ABBN, BNP, DUE, EZJ, F, FAN, FPM, G1A, HFG, HWDN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 8th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 23.50 target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 495 ($6.47). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 6,050 ($79.05) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29). Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

