Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (AKAM, AV, CNA, DNLM, GRI, HLMA, HTG, INTU, LGEN, MO)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 8th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 636 ($8.31) to GBX 493 ($6.44). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 158 ($2.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 635 ($8.30). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.57). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 239 ($3.12). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $64.00 to $4.20. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOCO International (LON:SIA) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70). They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 6,550 ($85.59) to GBX 6,445 ($84.22). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,299 ($16.97) to GBX 1,226 ($16.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 43 ($0.56). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 920 ($12.02). Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply