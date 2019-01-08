Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (AKAM, AV, CNA, DNLM, GRI, HLMA, HTG, INTU, LGEN, MO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 8th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Akamai Technologies Inc alerts:

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 636 ($8.31) to GBX 493 ($6.44). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 158 ($2.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 635 ($8.30). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.57). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 239 ($3.12). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $64.00 to $4.20. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOCO International (LON:SIA) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70). They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 6,550 ($85.59) to GBX 6,445 ($84.22). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,299 ($16.97) to GBX 1,226 ($16.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 43 ($0.56). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 920 ($12.02). Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.