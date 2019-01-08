Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXC Technology Put Options (DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 39,237 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,900% compared to the average daily volume of 654 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 469.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,224 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 42.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,596 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $75,669,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,079,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after buying an additional 763,407 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

