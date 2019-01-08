Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nevro (NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,526 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the typical volume of 215 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get Nevro alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nevro by 4,723.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-put-options-on-nevro-nvro.html.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.