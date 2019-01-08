Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of World Wrestling Entertainment Put Options (WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,746 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 898% compared to the average daily volume of 175 put options.

In other news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $22,867,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,647,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,203,957.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,952,380. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWE opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.98.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cannonball Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other.

