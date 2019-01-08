Stoneridge (SRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SRI. Buckingham Research set a $32.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Barrington Research set a $50.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

SRI opened at $25.99 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $730.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,168,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 692,760 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,639,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 2,266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 277,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 265,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Stoneridge by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

