Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $345.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

