Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 177.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,006,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,618 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,133,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,694,000 after acquiring an additional 833,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,655,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,447,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

