SuperCoin (SUPER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,636.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. SuperCoin has a market cap of $82,636.00 and $0.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 59.8% against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001665 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 49,949,072 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

