Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Superior Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

In related news, Director Peter D. Kinnear purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,096 shares in the company, valued at $445,494.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,420. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,587,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,136 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,728,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,047,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,536,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 713,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,898. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $577.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.38.

Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

