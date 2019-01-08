Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price target on Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

SGC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.40 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $53,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 61,077 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

