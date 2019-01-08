Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Receives $18.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $11.59 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $537.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.38.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
