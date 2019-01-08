Surgery Partners (SGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGRY. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Surgery Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of SGRY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.38 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

