Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

SYKE opened at $26.19 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,695,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,671,000 after acquiring an additional 211,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.