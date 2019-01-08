TaaS Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00008224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. TaaS has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $123.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.02164729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00166300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00227317 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024942 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024979 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.