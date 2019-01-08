Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Tactile Systems Technology from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $185,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $2,506,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,869.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,029 shares of company stock worth $5,767,231. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.