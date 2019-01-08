Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock to $80.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a positive rating on the stock. 1,252,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 397,224 shares.The stock last traded at $59.73 and had previously closed at $47.35.

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $185,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $2,506,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,406,869.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,231. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/tactile-systems-technology-tcmd-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.