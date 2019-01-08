Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $29,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 46.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 2,056.23%. The company had revenue of $812.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLRD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Tailored Brands news, CFO Jack Calandra purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $100,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,539.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A Alexander Rhodes purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,066.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

