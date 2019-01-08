Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 80,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,472,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,398,683.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $94.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

