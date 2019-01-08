TC Pipelines (TCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Well positioned to take advantage of the nation's natural gas supply growth, TC PipeLines boasts of a stable, recurring and low-risk earnings and cash flow model, with interests in key gas transportation assets. In particular, TC Pipelines’ enviable position as a supplier of gas from some of the most important shale basins in the United States – including the Utica and the Marcellus – provides it with ample growth opportunities. TCP also continues to benefit from its stake in the Northern Border Pipeline, the primary transporter of gas from the low-cost Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. As it is, TCP has a long history of positive free cash flow that allows it to provide stable cash distributions to its unitholders. Therefore, being incrementally more positive on the partnership – particularly with its yield fairly well protected – the stock is expected to perform above the broader market.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $32.87 on Friday. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

