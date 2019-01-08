Teachers Advisors LLC Has $13.67 Million Position in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Amc Networks worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 36.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 89.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

