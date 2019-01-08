Team (TISI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TISI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Team from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Team from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Team has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

TISI stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. Team has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $457.11 million, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). Team had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $290.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. Research analysts expect that Team will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Team news, VP Andre C. Bouchard sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Team during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Team by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Team by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Team by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

