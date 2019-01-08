TechnipFMC (FTI) Shares Gap Up to $21.70

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $21.70. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 4555357 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,398.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,888,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,455,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after buying an additional 103,085 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,867,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,192,000 after buying an additional 47,769 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 4,523,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after buying an additional 112,235 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,904,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,019,000 after buying an additional 106,483 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

